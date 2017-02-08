Good News about 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, Tyler Canetto and Camp Fire Central Coast of California

South County
Three Arroyo Grande High School students participated in the Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club 80th annual Student Speaker Contest sponsored by Multiple District 4 Lions.
The contestants were Amina Assal, Daniel Ha and contest winner Tyler Canetto.
Tyler will advance to the next round of competition in the Lions Zone 2 Student Speaker Contest.
SLO County
As part of a nationwide initiative to support programs that benefit middle school youth, Camp Fire Central Coast of California has received a New York Life Foundation grant.
The organization is one of 10 to be chosen across the country. The new three-year investment of $1,250,000 from the foundation will provide two youth development programs:
InterACTION, which focuses on healthy choices and communication skills; and Teens in Action, which connects participants with local nonprofits to build their own community service project.
“We are honored to be selected by Camp Fire national headquarters to participate in this groundbreaking program,” said Ken Miles, executive director of Camp Fire Central Coast of California.
