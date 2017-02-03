Good News about Paso Robles Lions Club, Sadie Mace and SLO Wine Country Association

Paso Robles
Paso Robles Unit 50 American Legion Auxiliary recently announced that Paso Robles High School senior, Sadie Mae Mace, is the recipient of the American Legion Samsung Scholarship of $20,000. She was the auxiliary’s Girls State delegate in 2016.
The scholarship is given to 10 students nationwide who are Girls and Boys State delegates and direct descendants of wartime veterans eligible for American Legion membership.
Sadie was chosen based on her leadership qualities, high academic honors and community activities.
For more information, visit www.cagirlsstate.org or www.legion.org/scholarships/samsung.
San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association recently announced the installation of three newly elected members to its all-volunteer board of directors.
The new board members are: Steve Dooley, proprietor and winemaker for Stephen Ross Wine Cellars, vice president; Lisa Miller, proprietor of Cutruzzola Vineyards, secretary; and Leigh Woolpert, general manager of Biddle Ranch Vineyard, treasurer.
According to the association, the new board members will hold two-year terms on a seven-member board that “share in the mission to promote all that SLO Wine Country has to offer.”
