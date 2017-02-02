Good News about Hats for Hope, Mike Bennett and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Central Coast
Hats for Hope, an organization that provides cancer patients with financing for hats and wigs after radiation or chemotherapy treatments, recently gave $10,000 to four Central Coast cancer patients through its Gifting Program.
The recipients were nominated by doctors, nurses, family and friends within the Hats for Hope service area between Paso Robles and Santa Ynez.
The recipients are: Paula Gallegos of Arroyo Grande; Octavio Mondragon of Santa Maria; Esther Brock of Orcutt; and Petra Bullock of Pismo Beach. Each received $2,500 at a benefit brunch held in their honor.
SLO County
Bike SLO County’s board of directors recently announced that Mike Bennett of Templeton has been selected as its new executive director.
Bennett said he is grateful for the opportunity to lead the organization’s staff, members and volunteers.
“I hope to help them continue to grow the organization and to make the local transportation environment safer and more enjoyable for cyclists and noncyclists alike,” he said.
Bike SLO County’s mission is to “improve the quality of life in SLO County through bicycle advocacy, education and inspiration.”
For more information, visit www.bikeslocounty.org or www.facebook.com/BikeSLOCounty.
