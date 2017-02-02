Community

February 2, 2017 5:11 AM

Death notices for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

CAMPOS — Rudy Campos, 80, of San Luis Obispo died February 1, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

ECCLESTON — Charles "Bill" Eccleston, 84, of Arroyo Grande died January 31, 2017. Arrangements by Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

HOHENSTEIN — Karlie Jean Hohenstein, 22, of Grover Beach died January 29, 2017. Arrangements by Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

KENNEY — Alfred D. Kenney, 72, of Pismo Beach died January 26, 2017. Arrangements by Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

NOOKER — Eugene L. Nooker, 94, of Arroyo Grande died January 27, 2017. Arrangements by Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

SMITH — Donald Smith Jr., 42, of Atascadero died January 29, 2017. Arrangements by Benedict-Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.

SPECK — David Speck, 68, of Santa Maria died January 25, 2017. Arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations of Venura and Goleta.

WATSON — Novella Watson, 98, of Arroyo Grande died February 1, 2017. Arrangements by Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.

