Good News about SLO Little Theatre and SLO public libraries

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Little Theatre received a grant of $2,000 from Central Coast Funds for Children in support of its recent student production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
The actors are students in the Little Theatre’s Academy of Creative Theatre.
The grant enabled children and families to experience live theater for free or at discounted prices for those who may otherwise not be able to attend.
“Participating in live theater — whether onstage or in the audience — inspires creativity and encourages a greater appreciation of the arts and a stronger connection to one’s community,” said Kerry DiMaggio, education director.
SLO County
Thanks to a generous grant, $10,000 has been awarded by the Foundation for San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries to update and expand the Spanish language collections at all 15 county library branches.
The grant was made possible by a bequest to the foundation by Barbara Baltimore.
Two-thirds of the funds will be used to purchase books for children; the remaining third will go toward purchasing fiction and non-fiction books for adults.
“Given the county’s demographics, we want to use this grant to better meet the needs of our community,” said Margaret Kensinger-Klopfer, youth services librarian.
