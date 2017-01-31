Good News about must! charities, Jack’s Helping Hand and Mother’s Tavern

North County
Tablas Creek Vineyard has announced that $6,714 was raised for must! charities during its December Must! Month promotion, bringing its five-year total of giving to over $38,000. Tablas Creek donates $1 from every bottle sold in the tasting room, with 100 percent going directly into the community through must! charities.
San Luis Obispo
Local nonprofit Jack’s Helping Hand received two recent donations totaling $150,000 to help families of children with cancer and special needs.
Sammy and Michael Pineau, noted philanthropists in the community, generously donated $100,000 to the organization to be used where most needed.
The Robert H. Janssen Foundation fulfilled the second part of its two-year commitment to donate to the Jack Ready Imagination Park, adding another $50,000 to its initial donation of $50,000 in 2016. Half of the donation is being put to park development and the other half toward an endowment for the park.
“By standing behind Jack’s Helping Hand, this couple and this foundation are demonstrating that they care deeply about the real needs of the children and the families we serve. And they’re doing so in an above and beyond way,” said Karen Borges, executive director of the organization.
Since its inception in January of last year, the Mother’s Tavern campaign called “Table 48” has donated a total of $19,981 to 12 local charities.
Each month, a different local nonprofit is selected to be the featured charity at Table 48. The proceeds from all sales at that table benefit the monthly charity.
The Table 48 campaign returns in 2017 as a quarterly program.
For more information, phone 805-541-8733.
