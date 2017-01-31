Good News about must! charities, Jack’s Helping Hand and Mother’s Tavern

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana Pause

1:31 Pier to pier: A day trip up the Central Coast

1:13 Here's how SLO County counts its homeless population

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198