January 27, 2017 4:44 AM

Death notices for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Tribune staff

• • • 

GILLIS — Mr. Leslie Eugene Gillis Sr., 87, of Paso Robles died January 20, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

KOEPP — Dustin Phillip Koepp, 25, of Paso Robles died January 20, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

LAMAR — Irene B. Lamar, 85, of Arroyo Grande died January 25, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

LEHMAN — Stanley Keith Lehman, 84, of Paso Robles died January 24, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

MCLAUGHLIN — Kenneth McLaughlin, 57, of San Luis Obispo died January 23, 2017. Arrangements by Wheeler-Smith Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

PARKER — Stephen Parker, 69, of Arroyo Grande died January 26, 2017. Arrangements by Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.

PHILLIPS — J.W. Phillips, 73, of Paso Robles died January 24, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

ROBERTSON — Racquel D. Robertson, 39, of Templeton died January 17, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

STUVE — Marsha B. Stuve, 81, of Santa Maria died January 25, 2017. Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

WALTERMIRE — Robert Waltermire, 55, of San Luis Obispo County died January 26, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

WERN — Carol Jean Wern, 87, of Paso Robles died January 25, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

WHITE — Eva C. White, 99, of Paso Robles died January 26, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

