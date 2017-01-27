Death notices for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
GILLIS — Mr. Leslie Eugene Gillis Sr., 87, of Paso Robles died January 20, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
KOEPP — Dustin Phillip Koepp, 25, of Paso Robles died January 20, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
LAMAR — Irene B. Lamar, 85, of Arroyo Grande died January 25, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
LEHMAN — Stanley Keith Lehman, 84, of Paso Robles died January 24, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
MCLAUGHLIN — Kenneth McLaughlin, 57, of San Luis Obispo died January 23, 2017. Arrangements by Wheeler-Smith Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
PARKER — Stephen Parker, 69, of Arroyo Grande died January 26, 2017. Arrangements by Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
PHILLIPS — J.W. Phillips, 73, of Paso Robles died January 24, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
ROBERTSON — Racquel D. Robertson, 39, of Templeton died January 17, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
STUVE — Marsha B. Stuve, 81, of Santa Maria died January 25, 2017. Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
WALTERMIRE — Robert Waltermire, 55, of San Luis Obispo County died January 26, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
WERN — Carol Jean Wern, 87, of Paso Robles died January 25, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
WHITE — Eva C. White, 99, of Paso Robles died January 26, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.
