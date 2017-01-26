Good News about Oceano/Five Cities Elks and Coastal Performing Arts Foundation

South County
The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge No. 2504 recently hosted a Youth Awards Dinner recognizing 25 high school seniors as Teenagers of the Month.
More than 120 people came to celebrate the students, who were honored for their outstanding academics, community service and extracurricular activities.
Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Lopez high school students were represented at the event.
Award recipients will be entered into a pool of candidates to receive Teenager of the Year scholarships given by the Lodge in June.
In addition, two young athletes were recognized for outstanding performance at the Elks Hoop Shoot Competition.
For more information about youth opportunities, phone 805-489-2504, visit www.elkslodge2504.com or email elks2504@gmail.com.
Grover Beach
Central Coast Funds for Children has awarded a $1,250 grant to the Coastal Performing Arts Foundation in support of its mission to bring “high-quality artistic training and experiences to Central Coast youth.”
CPAF is home to Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet, Coastal Youth Theater and Beyond Boundaries, an outreach program for children with special needs.
The nonprofit organization provides opportunities for youths to develop their creative potential in the performing arts through professional-quality training and performance programs.
For more information, call 805-556-5309 or visit www.coastalperformingartsfoundation.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments