Good News about Old Juan’s Cantina and SLO Skiers

Oceano
Throughout the month of December, local Mexican restaurant Old Juan’s Cantina pledged to donate $1 to 5 Cities Homeless Coalition of San Luis Obispo County for every item ordered off its combo menu.
Through the generous participation of its patrons, the restaurant was able to raise $2,700.
“5CHC is most grateful for the support of Old Juan’s Cantina staff and owners,” coalition Executive Director Janna Nichols said. “Our agency depends on the generosity of individuals, businesses and other nonprofits to address the issue of homelessness, and this contribution exemplifies how the community coming together can help our neighbors in need.”
San Luis Obispo
SLO Skiers, a sport social club, recently distributed donations to following organizations:
Woods Humane Society, $300; The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County, $225; San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, $225; and Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra, $250.
In addition, at the SLO Skiers annual Christmas party, members donated $694.25 and 103 pounds of food for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, bringing the 2016 total contribution to the organization to $1,194.25.
The club has annual philanthropic goals that encompass humans, animals, conservation and skiing categories.
Comments