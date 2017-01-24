Good News about the Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation and Union Bank

Paso Robles
The Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation recently celebrated the successes of its first year of providing accessibility to equestrian sports by funding activities for handicapped and underprivileged children.
With the help and generosity of competitors, spectators and supporters, the foundation was able to gift more than $7,500, according to a news release by the foundation.
The foundation raised money for the Cancer Support Community and gave $5,000 to support construction of the new Equestrian Therapy Center at the Jack Ready Imagination Park in Nipomo.
“The Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation has had an amazing first year as a nonprofit organization and it would not have been possible without the community’s support,” said Linda Starkman, park owner and foundation chairwoman.
SLO County
Union Bank in San Luis Obispo recently made a $5,000 donation to the San Luis Obispo County YMCA in support of its financial assistance program.
According to the YMCA, the assistance program provides grants totaling more than $160,000 annually to low income families throughout San Luis Obispo County, offering the means for them to participate in programs such as after school, youth sports, family fitness and day camps.
