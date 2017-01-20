Good News about Paso Robles Sunrise Rotary, Family Care, SLO County Community Foundation

San Luis Obispo
The Family Care Network is the recipient of a $1,618 donation from Home4Good, a real estate team that serves San Luis Obispo and Southern California.
The company gives a 20 percent share of every commission to go toward an adoption or orphan care organization chosen by its clients — with no cost to the client.
Home4Good’s mission is “to help end the orphan crisis — one home at a time.”
SLO County
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County recently expanded its support to all three local agencies operating overnight warming centers for the homeless.
Grants have been awarded to Community Action Partnership, the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition and St. William’s Parish in Atascadero under the fiscal sponsorship of El Camino Homeless Organization.
The grants will cover the cost of providing clothing, warm meals and other supplies as needed by the warming centers.
