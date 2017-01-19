Good News about 100+ Women Who Care, SLO Elks and Kylie Herlihy-Brigham

San Luis Obispo
Thanks to a $14,400 donation from 100+ Women Who Care, the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center is 3 percent closer to the $5.4 million needed to build the center, according to a news release from the Homeless Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.
40 Prado will replace the aging Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter and the Prado Day Center.
The Homeless Foundation, which has raised funds for 40 Prado, plans to begin construction in early 2017.
100+ Women was founded in 2008 by Cathie Orrick, a retired teacher. Since its inception, the group has donated roughly $140,000 to local nonprofits; choosing two charities every year.
To learn more about 100+ Women, visit www.100womenwhocareslo.com/.
To donate to 40 Prado, visit www.40prado.org.
The San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge No. 322 spent a busy holiday season providing more than $12,300 in support of veterans, according to Donna Donovan, Elks veterans services chair.
Individual veterans and families referred to the SLO Veterans Center were provided with gift cards, toys and formula in addition to other items needed for the holidays.
An assortment of donations was delivered to the SLO VA Outpatient Clinic, including toiletries, socks, gloves, and other supplies and snacks.
Elks members Donna and Gary Donovan delivered boxes of clothing, lap afghans, sweatsuits, goodie bags and other gifts to veterans at the VA Medical Center and Community Living Center in Fresno.
In addition, a box of snacks was mailed to a soldier in the Elks Adopt-A-Vet program serving in Kuwait.
Arroyo Grande
Business Administration major Kylie Herlihy-Brigham of Arroyo Grande has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls for the 2016 spring semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
