Good News about Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Homeless Foundation and CASA

San Luis Obispo
After a Little Sister in the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program spoke to the congregation at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Luis Obispo County, members donated $1,767 to support the agency and its mentoring programs.
“We are grateful to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for helping us fulfill our mission to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever,” said Anna Boyd-Bucy, executive director of the organization.
▪ ▪ ▪
At the recent Christmas Jazz Vespers Concert held at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo, $3,900 was raised for the Homeless Foundation of SLO.
The benefit concert was attended by over 200 people, and featured the George Garcia Quartet and Inga Swearingen.
SLO County
Fifteen new volunteer advocates and mentors, and a new staff member were added to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization. They were sworn in by Juvenile Court Judge Linda Hurst.
They will be assigned to an abused, neglected or abandoned child, sibling group or to a young adult who has recently been in foster care.
CASA conducts complete background checks on all volunteers before providing the initial training.
For more information, visit www.slocasa.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments