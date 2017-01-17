Good News about RISE, Atascadero Loaves and Fishes and Valley View Adventist Academy

SLO County
RISE, an organization that provides services for victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, has received a donation of $5,000 in merchandise from New Balance Athletics, Inc. for shelter and case management clients.
Ally Carda, assistant softball coach at Cal Poly and a player on the USA Softball Women’s National Team that is sponsored by New Balance, was asked by the company to select a nonprofit to receive the donation.
“I wanted to donate somewhere local, and when I came across RISE, I was drawn to it,” Carda said. “Being a woman in sports, I believe it’s important to be able to be successful, powerful and confident.”
RISE used the funds to purchase New Balance athletic and outdoor wear for 14 clients in the program.
▪ ▪ ▪
Central Coast Funds for Children recently granted Atascadero Loaves and Fishes $4,000 in funding to support its summer school lunch program.
During summer school, when breakfast and lunch programs are not available, Atascadero Loaves and Fishes provides necessary food and nutrition for children in low-income households.
Atascadero Loaves and Fishes is a food pantry that has been providing groceries to families and households throughout North County for 32 years, according to an email from the organization.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments