Good News about Beaverstock, Wallace Group and SLO Botanical Garden

Thanks to a very successful fourth annual Beaverstock music and arts fest, the Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced that the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association will be the recipient of $18,000.
The Udsens, who are avid lovers of music and the arts, have given a portion of Beaverstock’s proceeds to a local charity every year to support the needs of the community.
This year’s event hosted 4,000 attendees who enjoyed 16 bands, local artists displays, yoga, kid crafts and games, Castoro wines, craft beers, ciders and food trucks, according to an news release from the winery.
Engineering and Design firm, Wallace Group, recently held a holiday fundraiser based on the movie “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” which earned $700 worth of toys and $1,000 in cash for the local chapter of Toys for Tots.
Wallace Group created a holiday video that went viral and donated $5 for every comment received.
“Our goal this year was to embody the spirit of growing hearts to three times in size!” said Jorge Aguilar, principal at Wallace Group.
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden has received a grant of $2,500 from Central Coast Funds for Children (CCFC).
The CCFC grant will fund outdoor education programs by providing class materials and scholarships for children in need.
The mission of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is to “connect people with nature.”
