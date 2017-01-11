Good News about Lisa Gonzalez, Cuesta College teachers and Paso Robles Optimist Club

SLO County
Lisa Gonzalez, a 25-year resident of San Luis Obispo County, recently designated two donations totaling $790,000 to St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church in Los Osos and the SLO County YMCA.
Gonzalez has spent nearly 20 years supporting local nonprofit organizations and her church by serving on boards and committees, as well as providing low-cost bookkeeping services.
Thanks to the generous donations, Saint Benedict’s was able to retire a portion of its building loan, and the YMCA is creating a capital development plan, which will most likely include a renovation of its existing San Luis Obispo facility, according to a news release from the organization.
“I either gave it away or it went straight to the government. I preferred it go to two organizations near and dear to my heart,” Gonzalez said.
Cuesta College
Ten Cuesta College teachers were recently honored for excellence by the college’s academic honor society, Alpha Gamma Sigma.
They were honored at the sixth annual 2016 Teacher Appreciation Night ceremony on the San Luis Obispo campus.
The recipients, who have served a collective 122 years at the college, include:
Miranda Canestro, Tanya Downing, Richard Goldsmith, Steven Hendricks, Marcy Irving, Patrick Len, Stephen Leon, Amanda Lombard, Aaron Rodrigues and Nabil Zakaria.
Paso Robles
The San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services has announced that the Paso Robles chapter of the Optimist Club has provided the department with 60 backpacks that were delivered to its Paso Robles office for distribution to students in need.
Every year, members have supported the community by knitting and crocheting caps, scarves and mittens, as well as shopping for clothes, socks, toys, school supplies and infant bottles to meet the needs of families with children.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays.
