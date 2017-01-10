Good News about the Food Bank, Jack’s Helping Hand and Pacific Eye

San Luis Obispo
Pacific Eye celebrated the holiday season by giving $10,000 in donations to three local nonprofit organizations.
During its fifth annual Pacific Eye Gives Back Challenge, supporters participated at Pacific Eye locations or online by choosing the top three organizations.
Along Comes Hope, an organization that helps families of children with cancer, earned the most votes and a $5,000 donation.
RISE, which serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, followed in second with a $2,250 donation.
Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, which provides affordable housing and support programs for local low-income residents, was voted third place with a $1,000 donation.
The remainder of the donation was distributed among seven other organizations; each receiving $250.
Paso Robles
Local nonprofit Jack’s Helping Hand recently received donations totaling $18,305 from local businesses who believe in the nonprofit organization’s mission of “supporting families financially and emotionally through challenging health circumstances.”
A portion of the gate sales from the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show held in October in Paso Robles was donated to the charity — a total of $5,500.
The nonprofit also received a $5,000 donation from the Paso Robles Horse Park, an equestrian showground that opened in May 2015.
The organization was also given a $2,000 donation from Central Coast Surrogacy in Orcutt; an $805 donation from Ted Hamm Insurance in Paso Robles; and was a recipient of a $5,000 Justin Community Grant.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments