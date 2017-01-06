Good News about Atascadero Grocery Outlet, Mid-State Fair, Cuesta welding students

Atascadero
Geoff Auslen, owner of Glenn’s Repair & Rental in Atascadero, put his 30-second shopping spree at the Atascadero Grocery Outlet to good use over the holidays.
After he drew the lucky number to win the spree at a previous fundraiser, Auslen used that shopping spree to grab as many toys and coats he could pile into carts to benefit the local Toys for Tots and Coats for Kids organizations.
In addition to carts filled with gifts for local children, Grocery Outlet owners Pete and Teresa Novak matched the donation by adding the value of the shopping spree.
Paso Robles
The California Mid-State Fair was the winner of several awards at the 2016 International Association of Fairs and Expositions annual convention held in Las Vegas.
The fair won three first-place awards; one for a new mixology competition combining California-grown produce and craft spirits called “Get Crafty California,” another for a Cattlemen & Farmers Day photo by Brittany App, and the last for the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Program in which old, worn tractors are restored by high school students mentored by JB Dewar.
Cuesta College
Cuesta College welding students Kyler Forbes, Ben Grant, Sal Fonseca, Michael Dye and Carter Kohlbush recently competed at the 2016 Welders Without Borders: Welding Thunder, a portable welding competition in Las Vegas.
Five college teams and 10 high school teams (including Paso Robles High School) from California, Nevada and Arizona participated in the competition.
This year’s team won first place in Theme, two second-place awards in Build and People’s Choice, and third place in the cook-off portion of the competition.
“The teams were required to bring all their metals and building materials and were judged by their blueprints, quality of craftsmanship, safety, teamwork and the special ingredient components,” said Cuesta College welding instructor Mike Fontes.
