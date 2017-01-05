Good News about Central Coast Music Teachers, Community Foundation SLO County, Ancient Peaks

SLO County
The Central Coast Music Teachers Association recently held its 27th annual piano and ensemble auditions with 21 students participating and 10 qualifying to perform at the California Association of Professional Music Teachers regional recitals in February.
Participating teachers included Alan Boehmer of Los Osos, Lynne Garrett and Belva Hanson of Santa Maria, Deborah Lagomarsino of Paso Robles and Mary Stornetta of Arroyo Grande.
For more information about CCMTA, visit www.centralcoastmusic.org.
▪ ▪ ▪
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County recently awarded two grants to local agencies that provide overnight warming centers for the homeless. The recipients are Community Action Partnership of SLO County and the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition.
Each grant will cover the cost of providing clothing, warm meals and other supplies as needed by the warming centers.
“As the weather gets colder this winter, The Community Foundation is committed to supporting our local nonprofit partners who are helping those most in need,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of the foundation.
Santa Margarita
More than 200 people turned out for Ancient Peaks Winery’s “Grinch Gives Back” holiday event and collectively made significant donations to Coats for Kids of SLO County and Must! Charities.
In total, attendees donated more than 70 coats and more than 300 children’s books to Coats for Kids. Another $880 was raised for Must! Charities through wine sales. Ancient Peaks also made a donation of $1,800 to Must! Charities on behalf of its wine club members.
“The theme of the event was ‘giving is better than getting,’ and our local community really rallied around it,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, vice president of operations at the winery.
“It was a true family experience with a lot of heart behind it,” she said.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments