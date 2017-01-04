Good News about Almond Country Quilt Guild, Russell Rosene and Diablo Canyon employees

Templeton
Thanks to a successful holiday auction presented by the nonprofit Almond Country Quilt Guild, two charitable organizations each received $2,750 in donations.
The 2016 charity recipients are El Camino Homeless Organization and Camp Reach for the Stars, a program of Jack’s Helping Hand.
The guild’s auction chair, Jonesie Abernathy, said the auction netted $10,936. The remainder of the money raised will go to the guild’s education fund for its members.
For more information, visit www.ACQGuild.com.
Avila Beach
Russell D. Rosene, a longtime resident of Avila Beach, was posthumously honored in a ceremony aboard the American Victory Ship in Tampa, Florida.
Rosene was a Merchant Marine first radio officer on the ship’s maiden voyage in 1945 during World War II. The radio room of the SS American Victory, which is now a mariner’s memorial and museum, was dedicated in his memory
Family and friends attended the ceremony, which was held during the ship’s cruise to mark the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Diablo Canyon
PG&E employees at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant recently delivered donated gifts and cash after adopting 200 children who were in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program in San Luis Obispo County.
Individual workers and several departments in the company adopted children by fulfilling holiday gift wishes that the kids had listed on Angel Tree ornaments and tags.
Diablo Canyon workers also contributed more than $800 in cash and gifts for the Salvation Army’s emergency toy distribution over the holidays.
