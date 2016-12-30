Good News about Mission Community Services Corp. and Heritage Village Seniors

SLO County
Mission Community Services Corp. was recently honored by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors with a proclamation recognizing its 10-year anniversary of bringing success to new and existing small businesses.
MCSC has hosted the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Center for the past 10 years and also was recognized by its SBA district as Women’s Business Center of the Year in May.
According to a news release from the nonprofit group, MCSC “has assisted over 165 new small business startups, helped create more than 500 new jobs, helped retain 130 existing jobs, and brought more than $26.5 million in capital investment to the Central California region.”
Heritage Ranch
Heritage Village Seniors Inc. recently awarded its second annual Grant for Minors with a donation of $1,000 to Rancho El Chorro Outdoor School and its science camp.
The Grant for Minors program was established to support youths ages 5 to 18. It provides funds for special projects or organizations that an awardee may be involved with.
Elizabeth Marriott, a student at Cappy Culver Elementary School in San Miguel, applied for the grant to help with funding for special needs children to attend the summer camp.
Elizabeth will attend the camp as a mentor and a junior camp counselor.
