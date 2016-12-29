Good News about PG&E, Zach Hilty and Frank Collie

SLO County
The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County recently received a $50,000 donation from PG&E to support cold storage, lighting, insulation and other improvements to increase energy efficiencies at the Food Bank’s new facility, which opened in November.
The grant enabled upgrades that included custom-built, drive-in refrigerator and freezer units, which replaced older, smaller units that were less energy-efficient and more expensive to operate. The savings will allow for expanded distribution of fresh produce, lean protein and dairy to local low-income families, children and seniors in need.
San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo residents Zach Hilty, 16, and his grandfather, Frank Collie, 80, recently traveled to La Jolla to compete in the U.S. Tennis Association National Hard Court Tennis Championships in the Grandfather-Grandson Division.
After an 11-9 third set tiebreaker loss to the No. 1 seeds in the first round, they regrouped and earned a silver platter as winners of the Consolation Division.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments