Good News about the Central Coast Aquarium, SLO Downtown Association, Along Comes Hope

Avila Beach
Avila Beach-based Central Coast Aquarium is the recent recipient of a $4,000 grant from the Avila Beach Community Foundation.
The money was used to fund the Day Scholarship Program, which is offered to schools that may not have financial resources for field trips.
According to the foundation, the aquarium was able to host 14 class field trips over the past year, giving more than 400 students the opportunity to explore marine science.
San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Downtown Association recently announced winners of its 41st annual Holiday Parade “Dashing Through the SLO.”
Ann Reeves, parade marshal and downtown business owner, led the 90-entry procession of floats, vehicles, marching bands, animals, carolers, dancers and more.
Judges included: Amy Steiner, Sandra Foxford, Lena Friedman and Jacci Abram.
The winners are:
▪ Most Entertaining: Studio @ Ryan’s American Dance.
▪ Best in Theme: Glacier Ice Co.
▪ Most Creative: Central Coast Landscape Products.
▪ ▪ ▪
Along Comes Hope, a nonprofit organization that aids families of children with cancer, recently launched its first car raffle and raised $7,000 for its Travel Assistance Fund to support three local residents fighting a cancer relapse.
Ryan Teixeira, 19, Danae Ontiveros, 18, and Josh Bedoya, 12, are the recipients of the fund, which will assist in gas, hotel, food and parking expenses families face when fighting cancer for a second time.
The winner of the raffle walked away with a 1999 Mercedes ML450 donated by Luana Gerardis Alhadeff, Brian Alhadeff and Ginger and Stan Schwartz.
