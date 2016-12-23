Good News about St. Patrick School, Cayucos Garden Club, South County Holiday Parade

Arroyo Grande
For their school Mercy Project, St. Patrick School fifth-graders recently organized a farmers market fundraiser to buy Christmas presents for underprivileged children in San Luis Obispo County.
The students handled the planning, setup and sales, including contacting local produce companies to request donations for produce and promoting the market by handing out flyers and making posters.
The students raised $2,256; the money was enough to buy Christmas presents for at least 110 children, according to an email from the school.
Fifth-grade teacher Camille Zumbro said of the students, “not only are they learning valuable writing and marketing skills, they are learning how to use their creativity to make a difference in other people’s lives.”
Cayucos
The Cayucos Garden Club recently gave Christmas Decoration Awards to four downtown Cayucos businesses.
The winners are: The Shoreline Inn, Fresh Cuts Hair Parlor, Cayucos Senior Gift ‘N Thrift and Cayucos Candy Counter.
Grover Beach
The Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the top winners of its 50th annual South County Holiday Parade.
The Sweepstakes Trophy went to The Learning Center / Rescare for Most Outstanding Entry. The Mayors Trophy went to Oceano Kiwanis for Best Musical Entry; and the Judges Trophy went to Central Coast Baptist Church for Best Use of Theme.
