Good News about SLO and Paso downtown associations, Bay-Osos Kiwanis

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Downtown Association has announced the winners of its annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest for the 2016 season.
Downtown businesses vied for first, second and third place honors, Best in Theme (“Dashing Through the SLO”) and an online contest for a People’s Choice award.
The winners are:
▪ First place: Bluebird Salon & Spa.
▪ Second place: Mee Heng Low Noodle House.
▪ Third place: Tails Pet Boutique.
▪ Best in Theme: Jules D.
▪ People’s Choice: Urban Optics.
For more information and photos, visit www.downtownslo.com.
Paso Robles
The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association recently held its 55th annual Christmas Light Parade and announced winners in the following categories:
▪ Sweepstakes: Singing Hands Children’s Choir
▪ Judges’ Award: Artistry in Motion.
▪ Special Award: Far West Water Ski Club.
▪ Santa’s Award: Paso Robles Elks Lodge.
▪ Business/Commercial: Southern California Gas Co.
▪ Band: Paso Robles Bearcat Marching Band.
This year’s theme was “The Magic and Music of Christmas.”
