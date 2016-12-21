Good News for the Oceano Family Resource Center and 5 Cities Homeless Coalition

South County
The Rotary Club of Arroyo Grande recently contributed more than 35 bags of nonperishable food and $1,100 to be used to purchase turkeys for the Oceano Family Resource Center.
“Programs like this are essential to our community in times like these, and we’re very happy to be able to support this one each year,” club President Dave Tennant said.
The resource center serves children who attend Oceano, Fairgrove and Harloe elementary schools and the Oceano community at large. They provide connections to community resources and help with food, utilities, housing, health care and basic needs.
Grover Beach
Fin’s Seafood Restaurant in Grover Beach recently announced that thanks to a great turnout from the community, more than $14,000 was raised in one four-hour period for the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition.
All proceeds from the restaurant’s annual Dinner for a Cause will go toward helping children and families impacted by homelessness in the South County.
“We are grateful to Bruce VanVort and the outstanding crew at Fin’s, the band Sound Investment, our volunteers and donors as well as the local community, for recognizing the need in South County for our programs and services,” said Janna Nichols, 5 Cities Homeless Coalition executive director.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments