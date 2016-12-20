Good News about Rita’s Rainbows and GleanSLO

SLO County
The local Rita’s Rainbows organization has donated $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters’ school-based program, which will be used for supplies at Nipomo, Sinsheimer and Del Mar elementary schools.
“We are proud to help local children in need and truly appreciate our donors for making this and other projects possible. This donation will help with their outreach school program for the children they serve,” said Mary Kaney Holliday of Rita’s Rainbows.
▪ ▪ ▪
GleanSLO, a program of the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, has donated more than 1 million pounds of produce since its inception six years ago.
Program volunteers harvest local produce from farms and backyards to help feed hungry families in the county.
According to a news release from the program, more than 1,500 volunteers have contributed 16,000 hours to pick produce, and more than 400 farmers and homeowners shared their produce, which feeds an estimated 46,000 individuals in San Luis Obispo County.
“As we look to the future and celebrate our achievements, it’s abundantly clear that our work, our mission and our accomplishments will always be about the simple act of sharing,” GleanSLO program manager Roxanne Sanders said.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments