December 15, 2016 5:10 AM

Death notices for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

Tribune staff

• • • 

BLAGG — Judy Blagg, 74, of Paso Robles died December 12, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation of Paso Robles.

BRESSOUD — Harry Bressoud, 79, of Arroyo Grande died December 14, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.

DRUM — David Morgan Drum, 77, of Nipomo died December 12, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

NOLL — Barry W. Noll, 68, of Shell Beach died December 8, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

