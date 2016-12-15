Death notices for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
• • •
BLAGG — Judy Blagg, 74, of Paso Robles died December 12, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation of Paso Robles.
BRESSOUD — Harry Bressoud, 79, of Arroyo Grande died December 14, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
DRUM — David Morgan Drum, 77, of Nipomo died December 12, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
NOLL — Barry W. Noll, 68, of Shell Beach died December 8, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Comments