SLO County social services leader Tracy Schiro is honored

SLO County
Tracy Schiro, assistant director of the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services, has been recognized with two state honors for her outstanding contributions to Child Welfare Services.
The County Welfare Directors Association, a statewide association of county Social Services agencies, awarded Schiro its Executive Leadership Award. It is only the 17th time the award has been granted in the association’s 90-year history, according to a news release from the county’s Social Services Department.
“There is no greater honor in our field,” said Lee Collins, the county’s Social Services director and Schiro’s supervisor. “Ms. Schiro’s advocacy has transformed Child Welfare Services, and the state Legislature now has passed laws that direct the rest of the counties to do what San Luis Obispo County has done. This is what leadership is all about,” he said.
Schiro will also be honored as one of this year’s Loren Warboys Unsung Heroes by the Youth Law Center, a San Francisco youth advocacy law firm. The center cited Schiro’s “visionary leadership transforming county child welfare policy and practice to meet the developmental needs of children and youth in foster care.”
In response to both honors, Schiro said, “I am humbled by the recognition. I don’t do this work for the honors, but if the things we do in San Luis Obispo County can also help children and families in other parts of the country, then I am grateful for the chance to tell our story.”
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments