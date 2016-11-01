Death notices for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
BROONER — Charles "Chuck" Brooner, 84, of Pismo Beach died October 30, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
CORONA — Margaret Gomez Corona, 90, of Santa Maria died October 28, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
EITEL — Megan Eitel, 55, of Santa Maria died October 31, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
FRASER — Carol Fraser, 75, of Santa Maria, died October 27, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
HOPSON — Anne C. Hopson, 57, of Grover Beach died October 28, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
HULL — Helen Hull, 94, of Cayucos died October 28, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Benedict-Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.
LANGHORNE — William Langhorne, 60, of Coalinga died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation of Paso Robles.
MELVIN — Gladys E. Melvin, 90, of Arroyo Grande died October 27, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
MUNOZ — Dianna Munoz, 35, of Santa Maria died October 27, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
SEARS — Diane Barbara Sears, 85, of Santa Maria died October 28, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
WHITTINGTON — Richard "Dick" Whittington, 92, of Pismo Beach died October 30, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
