Death notices for Friday, OCt. 28, 2016

COLE — Verla Cole, 90, of San Luis Obispo died October 26, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
EVANS — William Leland Evans, 98, of Santa Maria died October 26, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
GLORE — Kurt Glore, 60, of Paso Robles died October 21, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation of Paso Robles.
KRASNER — Frances Krasner, 75, of Santa Maria died October 22, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation of Paso Robles.
MENDOZA — Raymond Mendoza, 53, of San Luis Obispo died October 21, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
SIGMUND — Elizabeth Sigmund, 84, of Cayucos died October 24, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
STOCKTON — Elizabeth Stockton, 83, of San Luis Obispo died October 21, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
WINSOR — Lorraine Winsor, 95, of Cambria died October 23, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Benedict-Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.
