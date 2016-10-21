Community

October 21, 2016 7:40 AM

Death notices for Friday, Oct. 21, 2016

Tribune staff

• • • 

AKERS — James Akers, 64, of Atascadero died October 19, 2016, at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

DAVIS — Vincent Davis, 51, of Arroyo Grande died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.

HAMNER — Anna Marie Hamner, 80, of Santa Maria died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

REINHARDT — Edward Reinhardt, 82, of Arroyo Grande died October 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

ROGERS — Jenny Waller Rogers, 80, of Santa Maria died October 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

SUTTON — Carolyn Sutton, 65, of Arroyo Grande died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

