Death notices for Friday, Oct. 21, 2016

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
• • •
AKERS — James Akers, 64, of Atascadero died October 19, 2016, at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
DAVIS — Vincent Davis, 51, of Arroyo Grande died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
HAMNER — Anna Marie Hamner, 80, of Santa Maria died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
REINHARDT — Edward Reinhardt, 82, of Arroyo Grande died October 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
ROGERS — Jenny Waller Rogers, 80, of Santa Maria died October 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
SUTTON — Carolyn Sutton, 65, of Arroyo Grande died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Comments