Community

October 20, 2016 4:37 AM

Death notices for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016

Tribune staff

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.

• • • 

BLAIR — Zelma "Ann" Blair, 73, of Santa Maria died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

BUREN — Mary Elizabeth Buren, 101, of Nipomo died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

FLUAITT — David Fluaitt, 89, of Arroyo Grande died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.

JOHN — Jerald W. John, 49, of Paso Robles died October 16, 2016, at UCLA. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary of Atascadero.

MASSOUDI — Behruz "Bob" Massoudi, 65, of Santa Maria died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

TAYLOR — William F. Taylor, 59, of Santa Maria died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

WALL — Sharon Lynn Wall, 72, of Atascadero died October 17, 2016, in Atascadero. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary of Atascadero.

Related content

Community

Comments

Videos

How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos