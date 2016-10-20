Death notices for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
• • •
BLAIR — Zelma "Ann" Blair, 73, of Santa Maria died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
BUREN — Mary Elizabeth Buren, 101, of Nipomo died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
FLUAITT — David Fluaitt, 89, of Arroyo Grande died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
JOHN — Jerald W. John, 49, of Paso Robles died October 16, 2016, at UCLA. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary of Atascadero.
MASSOUDI — Behruz "Bob" Massoudi, 65, of Santa Maria died October 18, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
TAYLOR — William F. Taylor, 59, of Santa Maria died October 19, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
WALL — Sharon Lynn Wall, 72, of Atascadero died October 17, 2016, in Atascadero. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary of Atascadero.
Comments