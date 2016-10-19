Community

October 19, 2016 4:46 AM

Death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016

Tribune staff

CAMACHO — Agustin Camacho, 78, of Santa Maria died October 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

ROBY — Edith Eggleston Roby, 85, of Arroyo Grande died October 17, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

UFFNER — Edythe Tompkins Uffner, 97, of Arroyo Grande died October 16, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

