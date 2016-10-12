Death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
ATCHISON — James Atchison, 47, of Morro Bay died October 8, 2016, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Benedict-Rettey Mortuary of Morro Bay.
GLOYE — Rebanis "Frankie" Gloye, 92, of Grover Beach died October 10, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
GOLDBERG — Merlyn I. Goldberg, 83, of Santa Maria died October 9, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
HOFFMAN — Oliver Hoffman, of Arroyo Grande died October 11, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
MANCHESTER — Rowland Manchester, 92, of Santa Maria died October 5, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
NICOLAS — Lilia Ramonal Nicolas, 82, of Santa Maria died October 9, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
PATLAN — Rodrigo Patlan Jr., of Nipomo died October 10, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
STURGEON — Carolyn G. Sturgeon, 86, of Atascadero died October 7, 2016, in Atascadero. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary of Atascadero.
