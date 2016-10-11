Death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
• • •
ALEXANDER - Jeanne Alexander, 83, of Arroyo Grande died September 24, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
ANDRADA-GARRETT, Kathy Andrada-Garrett, 48, of Grover Beach died Thursday, October 6, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
COOK - Gloria J. Cook, 74, of San Luis Obispo died Monday, October 10, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
EDWARDS - Shirley Arlene Edwards, 82, of Santa Maria died October 7, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
GREGG - James Gregg, 91, of Oceano died Thursday, October 6, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
MOORE - Ella Erlene Moore, 86, of Santa Maria died October 2, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
TURNEY - Bobby Lee Turney, 54, of Santa Maria died October 7, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
WILKERSON - Grant Wilkerson, 84, of Grover Beach died Friday, October 7, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Comments