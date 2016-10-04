Death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
ARGUIJO — Anthony Lee Arguijo, 42, of Santa Maria died Sunday, October 2, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
CRONAUER — Frederick Cronauer, 82, of Templeton died Thursday, September 29, 2016, at a local care center. Arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation of Paso Robles.
DOMINGOS — Carl Domingos, 71, of San Miguel died Friday, September 30, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
HILL — Kurt Hill, 62, of Nipomo died Sunday, October 2, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
MARQUEZ — Joyce E. Marquez, 82, former resident of Santa Maria and Lompoc died Thursday, September 22, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
MOTT — Robert L. Mott, 92, of Arroyo Grande died Wednesday, September 28, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
REED — Richard J. Reed, 86, of Santa Maria died Sunday, October 2, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
TUCKER — Melba J. Tucker, 86, of Nipomo died Friday, September 30, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Lori Family Mortuary of Santa Maria.
WASHBURN — Lola Washburn, 86, of San Luis Obispo died Monday, October 3, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
