September 30, 2016 6:33 AM

Death notices for Friday, Sept. 30, 2016

Tribune staff

BARRIOS — Frank Barrios Jr., 57, of Santa Maria died Tuesday, September 20, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

GENTRY — Doris Gentry, 93, of Santa Maria died Sunday, September 25, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

KOHR — Margaret Z. Kohr, 97, of Santa Maria died Monday, September 26, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

NEVILLE — Hugh D. Neville, 90, of Santa Maria died Sunday, September 25, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

STOELTZING — Margaret "Joan" Stoeltzing, 90, of San Luis Obispo died Friday, September 23, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler-Smith Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

