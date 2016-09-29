Community

September 29, 2016 5:43 AM

Death notices for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016

Tribune staff

ANDREWS — Bebe Lorene Andrews, 93, of Arroyo Grande died Saturday, September 24, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

BANDILLO — Benito Salto Bandillo, 76, of Oceano died Monday, September 26, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

CALDON — Iris Caldon, 79, of Arroyo Grande died Friday, September 23, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

MORAINE — Dora Draper Moraine, 94, of Shell Beach died Sunday, September 25, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of McDermott-Crockett Mortuary of Santa Barbara.

ROSE — William "Skip" Rose, 73, of Oceano died Tuesday, September 20, 2016. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

