10 ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in SLO County

San Luis Obispo has gotten a bit of a bad rap when it comes to St. Patrick's Day celebrations, thanks to the notorious "St. Fratty's Day" celebration near Cal Poly. But other county residents can celebrate in a calmer, but still festive, manner. Here are 10 ways to celebrate the Irish-themed holiday in San Luis Obispo County.
No. 10: Hike the Irish Hills
Tribune file photo
Head to a local fromagerie for some Irish cheeses, then head to the Irish Hills in San Luis Obispo for some hiking and a picnic lunch. There are several trails to choose from, but be sure to stop along the way to look for some four-leaf clovers.
No. 9: Stay in the 'Irish Hills' room at the Madonna Inn
Tribune file photo
Described as "serene as the Celtic hillsides," room 156 at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo will make an Ireland lover feel right at home. There's green as far as the eye can see ... the carpet and doors, wallpaper and trim, and even some of the furniture. There's also a natural rock sink and shower to make it truly feel like you're sleeping and bathing on an Irish hillside.
No. 8: Find a pot o' gold
Tribune photo by Joe Johnston
California is short on both leprechauns and rainbows, so you'll need to find California's gold. There aren't many nuggets left in the rivers, so look to the hills. The California poppy, the state flower of California, is also known as copa de oro, or cup of gold. Close enough to a pot, right? And early spring is the best time to see the flaming orange flowers in San Luis Obispo County.
No. 7: Take Irish dancing lessons
Tribune file photo
Get ready to move those feet! Children and adults are invited to take Irish dancing lessons at Claddagh Dance Company, which has a studio in San Luis Obispo.
No. 6: Drink a Guinness at McCarthy's
Tribune photo by David Middlecamp
For some, McCarthy's Irish Pub in downtown San Luis Obispo is the place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. If a party atmosphere is what you're looking for, head on over for a shot of Irish whiskey or a pint of Guinness.
No. 5: Eat Irish food
Tribune photo by David Middlecamp
Try the Blarney Burger at Pappy McGregor's in Paso Robles or buy a jumbo box of Lucky Charms at your favorite grocery store. All are magically delicious! And you won't stink up your house with cooked cabbage.
No. 4: Attend Mass at St. Patrick's Church
Tribune photo by Laura Dickinson
March 17 is the date of St. Patrick's death, and for some is a religious holiday in addition to a cultural celebration, so head to this Arroyo Grande Catholic church that's named after the patron saint of Ireland himself. St. Patrick's in Arroyo Grande holds mass at 7 a.m. daily.
No. 3: Buy a harp
Tribune file photo
The harp is a traditional symbol of Ireland. There also happens to be an internationally renowned, Celtic harp maker right here in San Luis Obispo. Triplett Harps has been manufacturing high-quality, custom harps since 1980. Can't play the harp? Hire a local harpist, or just go online and listen to sample music.
No. 2: Enjoy the green hills
Photo by John Lindsey
Spring is glorious in San Luis Obispo County after such a rainy winter. St. Patrick's Day happens to fall during the best time of year for spotting green-covered hillsides in California. When the fog rolls over the steep coastal range, it can even feel like you've been transported to Ireland. And if you're lucky, maybe you'll even spot a rainbow.
No. 1: Show your Irish pride
Tribune photo by David Middlecamp
None of the above feasible? Then at least wear green on St. Patrick's Day — no one wants to get pinched! Many stores are full of green garb and accessories, or you can order online from Dolphin Shirt Co., which prints items in San Luis Obispo.
Comments