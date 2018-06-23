Crews respond to apartment fire in Atascadero

Firefighters responded to a multi-family structure fire in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Authorities received a call of a fire at an apartment complex on El Bordo Avenue near Heilmann Regional Park about 4 p.m.
Crews from Cal Fire, Templeton and Atascadero fire departments were on scene as of 4:30 p.m.
Atascadero police closed El Bordo Avenue between El Camino Real and Las Lomas Avenue, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.
It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the fire.
