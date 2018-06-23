17 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, June 24

Grand Dune Trail
10 a.m. to noon
Take a walk through the Pismo Dunes and learn about the dunes and habitats. Meet at entrance kiosk at the ocean end of Grand Avenue. Moderate walk, 2 miles. Grand Avenue Beach Entrance, 1 Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-772-2694.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a two-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Nicole Nadine Band
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Live music. Mint + Craft, Monterey Street Patio, 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-632-9191.
Basin Street Regulars
1 to 4:30 p.m.
The Midnight Rose Jazz Band and the Voodoodads with Valerie Johnson and Al. B. Blue will be playing “Hot Swingin’ Jazz.” Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 members, $10 nonmembers. www.pismojazz.com. 805-481-7840.
Burning James & the Funky Flames
1 p.m.
Live music. For more information, visit www.agvillageconcerts.com. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.
Kenny Taylor Band
1 p.m.
Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Lawless SLO Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Modern Masters of Architecture Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile tour. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Speaking French at all levels
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery, 1065 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
‘Annie’
2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Young orphan Annie dreams of a better “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Flamenco and tropical Brazilian guitar. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
‘Wooing Lads & Cooing Maidens’
3 to 4 p.m.
Central Coast Reader’s Theatre. A sampler of English romantic pursuits based on the stories of P.G. Wodehouse. Followed by an English-style tea. St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. $10 donation. 805-528-0654.
Kye Palmer
4 to 6 p.m.; and 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Jazz trumpeter. Joined by Charlie and Sandi Shoemake, bassist Dylan Johnson and drummer Darrell Voss. J. Buckley Theater, 824 Main St., Cambria. $20, $10 for students. 805-927-0179.
‘An Elegant Evening of Song’
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Rabbi Janice Mehring will be joined by members of Canzona Women’s Ensemble and local soprano Mary Sue Gee. Hors d’oeuvres and wine followed by an Italian dinner and concert. Congregation Ohr Tzafon, 2605 Traffic Way, Atascadero. $75. 805-466-0329.
Sunday Dance Party
6 to 8 p.m.
Free lessons and fun dancing with great people. Generally free; occasionally $5 when DJ’d. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free to $5. 888-395-4965.
‘The Mix Tape’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
New musical comedy. It’s the late 90’s, pop music rules the airwaves, and reality TV is bringing singing competitions. Can Molly find fame as a pop idol? Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
