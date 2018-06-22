20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 23

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Introduction to canning
10 a.m. to noon
UCCE Master Food Preservers. Class covers basic canning principles and food safety concepts. University of California Cooperative Extension, 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-781-1429.
Summer Fun Day
10 a.m. to noon
Learn about the native plants and animals and the history of Pismo State Beach. Park outside and walk in. North Beach Campground, 399 Dolliver St. Free. 805-772-2694.
Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Forest and coastal prairies. 3 to 3 1/2 mile walk. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Tipton Street Entrance, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
Marsh Street Market and Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local artists offer one-of-a-kind art. San Luis Fish and Chips & BBQ and SLO Mama Sweets Ice Cream truck will be on site. Live music by Phil Cisneros. Le Creme Jewelry & Boutique, 464 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-235-9518.
Summer Solstice Boutique and Craft Fair
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 30 vendors offering name-brand and handmade/handcrafted merchandise. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-6013.
Music with Mini Melodies
10:30 to 11 a.m.
Make music together in the library with your little ones. Ages 0-6 and families. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. 805-772-6394.
The History of Ice Cream and Tasting
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hear the history of ice cream and enjoy a scoop at the end. The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-441-3771.
Summer Solstice Event
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Activities include stamping, making animal tracks, bird games, Native American games and medallions, and learning about conservation. Live animals to handle. Morro Bay State Park campground picnic area. Park outside and walk in. Free. 805-772-2694.
Music with Mini Melodies
Noon to 12:30 p.m.
Make music together in the library with your little ones. Ages 0-6 and families. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. 805-528-1862.
Victorian Houses, Old West Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
An exploding gasworks, the girl who rode her horse into the Post Office, the U.S. president lowered from a kitchen roof. The Dallidet Adobe & Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Ron Papes
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Big Fish Dreams’ book signing
2 to 4 p.m.
By Lori Fisher Peelen. The tale of a boy, a family fishing trip and a beautiful salmon traveling to her spawning place. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2880.
‘Dune Child: My Life Begins’
2 to 3 p.m.
Writer Ella Thorpe Ellis grows in the Dunite artist colony of Moy Mell in the Oceano Dunes. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, South County Historical Society, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.
‘Annie’
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Young orphan Annie dreams of a better “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
The Molly Ringwald Project
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘The Mix Tape’
3 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.
New musical comedy. It’s the late ’90s, pop music rules the airwaves, and reality TV is bringing singing competitions. Can Molly find fame as a pop idol? Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
John Rybak and Friends
7 to 9 p.m.
Live acoustic roots and blues music. Chateau Lettau, 840 13th Street, Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-6800.
Brent Dannells
5 to 8 p.m.
New Orleans-style piano music. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards and Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-1425.
