2,600 pot plants ripped out and destroyed in California Valley

County officials destroyed 2,600 cannabis plants weighing 2.63 tons in California Valley on June 21, according to county officials.
Code enforcement officers and sheriff's deputies executed six abatement warrants in the bust, after receiving authority through the county's new cannabis abatement hearing process that targets plants deemed illegal.
The county's new cannabis ordinance does allow cultivation in some unincorporated areas, but the county says cannabis cannot be legally cultivated in most of California Valley due to zoning laws.
"The operators of illegal grows were afforded a hearing and an opportunity to stop growing and self-abate their crops. Some growers complied with the county's regulations, but many did not," the county said.
The news release said that officials will continue to seek out and stop illegal grows.
"While cannabis is legal to grow in portions of the county, all growers must obtain the necessary permits and licenses from both the county and the state," the release said.
