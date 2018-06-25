Grover Beach train station will get $3 million in upgrades to improve safety

The Grover Beach train station will undergo a $3 million expansion and renovation project that will enhance safety and accessibility for passengers.

The Grover Beach City Council approved the project last week after several years of planning. Renovation construction is expected to begin in late August and finish in spring or early summer of 2019.

"This is a project that is long overdue," Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals said. "It's going to improve the traveler's experience and make it more safe and convenient."

Currently, travelers who transfer from bus to train at the Grover Beach station must cross the tracks with their luggage to enter the train depot. After the project, the bus drop-off zone and train depot will be on the same side to enhance passenger safety.

The project will also include new lighting and walkways to improve accessibility and a new entrance to the station. There will be new loading docks and 42 additional parking spaces, while still leaving room for possible expansion in the future.

The Grover Beach station is the only one in the South County. The project aims to improve riders' experience, generate more ridership and welcome travelers to the area, Shoals said.

The project is being funded by city funds and state and federal grants. The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency played a large part in receiving grant funds, Shoals said.

The expansion will go hand-in-hand with the long-anticipated Grover Beach Lodge and Conference Center that has been in production across from the train station at the end of Grand Avenue for several decades. Shoals said construction on that could begin by the end of the year.