SLO budget includes money for downtown safety, street lighting and rising pension costs

The San Luis Obispo City Council last week adopted a balanced $153 million 2018-19 budget that tackles pension costs and some new infrastructure spending.

The council, which adopted the budget Tuesday, identifies ways to address its $8.9 million budget gap due to rising pension costs over the next three years, while ensuring fiscal responsibility and "minimal service-level impacts to the community."

The budget includes $1.4 million in new ways of doing business and operating reductions through several measures across the city's various departments, such as reductions in energy spending and staffing efficiencies.

It also includes the appropriation of nearly $1.3 million in funding for the city's Downtown Safety Project, which will install protective barriers at prominent entry points downtown.

As a result of public comment, the council also directed staff to increase funding for new street lighting projects, and a total of $70,000 has been allocated for 2018-19 for new street lighting and other measures to enhance street illumination.

“The City Council has adopted a balanced budget that maintains our investment in important projects and services to the community,” said Mayor Heidi Harmon in a statement.

More information on the budget is available at www.slocity.org.