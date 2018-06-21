12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 22

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Zen Doodle
10 a.m. to noon
Drop-in adult coloring book session. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. www.artcentermorrobay.org or 805-772-2504.
Private Wine Tasting with the Winemaker
11 a.m. to noon
Join Gianni Manucci (owner/winemaker) for a “one-on-one” private wine tasting. Includes a logo wine glass. Wild Coyote Estate Winery, 3775 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. $20; Club members free. 805-239-4770.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Lawless SLO Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Annie’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
New musical comedy. It’s the late ’90s, pop music rules the airwaves, and reality TV is bringing singing competitions. Can Molly find fame as a pop idol? Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Jeff Dunham
8 p.m.
Comedy ventriloquist brings his famous cast of characters. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $95. 805-286-3680.
‘Feria, an evening of Flamenco’
8 to 9:30 p.m.
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will be joined by Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist José Moreno. Community Room, San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Children $7, student $12, general $22, VIP reserved seats $34. 206-409-2161.
