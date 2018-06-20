Firefighters battling 1,500-acre blaze at Camp Roberts, Cal Fire says

Firefighters are battling an approximately 1,500-acre vegetation fire at Camp Roberts in northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday evening.
Cal Fire reported the blaze was 60 percent contained and "continues to be well within base boundaries" as of 9 p.m.
Officials first responded to the fire about 5:20 p.m., when it was reported to be approximately 25 acres. Cal Fire responded to assist the Camp Roberts fire department.
SLO County residents reported seeing heavy smoke in Paso Robles and Atascadero.
