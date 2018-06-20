These SLO County water utility customers could see a rate decrease soon

Golden State Water customers in Los Osos and Edna could soon see a lower water bill.
The private, San Dimas-based utility, which serves about 2,700 customers in the Los Osos area and about 600 in the Edna area, announced it has filed with the California Public Utilities Commission to decrease water rates for all service areas in response to the federal tax reform bill that went into effect Jan. 1.
The proposed 4.37 percent decrease would result in the average monthly bill for a Los Osos household (using about 150 gallons a day) dropping from $80.63 to $77.11, according to utility spokesman Mike Gazda. If approved, expected sometime before the end of the month, the new rate would go into effect July 1.
That would put Golden State Water roughly in line with rates paid by Los Osos Community Services District water customers; the Los Osos CSD in June 2017 raised water rates for the average household to $158 every two months, or $79 a month, for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
