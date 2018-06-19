Paso Robles neighbors reunite Monterey family with lost dog
A Monterey, California, family is reunited with their dog, after it was lost in a car crash in northern San Luis Obispo County in June 2018. A group of neighbors in Paso Robles helped search for and find the dog in a garage.
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who was caught on security camera peeping into windows early in the morning of Tuesday, June 19, 2018. SLO, California, police said the man was spotted on Foothill Boulevard.
The Cal Poly SLO commencement ceremony for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Science and Mathematics was held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Alex Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, California.
Drone footage shows a birds-eye view of the Highway 1 construction across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast in California. Caltrans announced on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that they expect to open the road by near the end of July.
Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo, California, graduated 76 seniors at its commencement ceremony Saturday morning, June 9, 2018, celebrating the achievements of the school's third graduating class.
Homeowners near the Laurel Lane shopping center in San Luis Obispo, California, now under construction, are concerned about flooding after crews struck a high water table while digging during construction of apartments in 2018.
Nipomo High School celebrated 183 graduating seniors from the Class of 2018 at its commencement ceremony on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Nipomo, California. More than 90 percent of students will attend college.